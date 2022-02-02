Mobile video games already generate more revenue than consoles and PCs combined

A new report from the game analytics company newzoo shows that mobile games are changing the rules of the video game industry.

Just last year mobile games earned more worldwide than console and PC games combined.

The mobile video game industry currently holds 52% of the market, and the total income it contributed throughout 2021 was nothing less than 90 million dollars. Furthermore, mobile gaming is the fastest growing industry, and it is expected to continue to grow.

Surprisingly, the Chinese market was the one that contributed the most income, generating more than $30 billion last year. China has many game development companies, such as miHoYo — developer of the viral Genshin Impact — and Tencent, which created Call of Duty, PUBG and other popular titles.

Today, video game streaming has become a dominant category of its own on Twitch. TikTok has also become a hub for mobile gamers, publishers, and developers to create and share game content.

The pandemic of the last two years has played into the hands of the video game industry, as people around the world confined at home have had fewer options for entertainment. Although not everyone has a gaming console or PC most people today own some kind of smartphone.