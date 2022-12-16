Mobile phones for children, 5 things to keep in mind

If you are thinking of buying a mobile for your child, think that there are some more important issues than the camera or the operating system.

In this article I will show you some issues that you must take into account so that the choice is the right one, thus avoiding scares and problems in a few months.

On the one hand, it is important to remember that there must be limits, since the mobile is truly addictive, and if we give it to a child without controlling anything, they will stop doing anything else in their day to day.

Things to keep in mind:

– Child’s age: It is important to take into account the age of the child when choosing a mobile. Mobiles for younger children need to have smaller screens and be more durable to withstand accidental drops and bumps. It is not the same to buy a mobile for a 10-year-old child as it is for a 13-year-old pre-adolescent. Think about the possibility of buying a resistant mobile, one of those rugged ones, such as a Cat, Crosscall, ATM and others, since they can hold up to get wet no problem.

– Battery duration: Make sure that the mobile has a good battery life. If the child sees that his mobile is discharged at noon, he may want to charge it, and being close to the plugs we already know is not suitable for their age. Ideally, the adult should always charge it, once every two days.

– Security: It is important that the mobile has safety features to protect children from inappropriate or dangerous content online. For this, we can install Family Link on Android or Qustodio on Apple, so that it is easy to block content and have schedules, applications and websites under control. A child will certainly want access to games, but the adult must indicate at all times whether she approves of a game and how long she is allowed to play it. On the other hand, there is the issue of social networks, a matter that must be treated independently, since access to networks opens up a world of joys, sadness, opportunities, frustrations and dangers,

– memory and processor. If the child wants a mobile to play minecraft, it is not the same as if she wants it to play Clash Royale. It is important to know what type of game he wants in order to know what type of processor he needs. I know this point sounds bad, but if you are going to invest in a mobile so that your child can play their favorite game without constantly asking the parents, it is important that the mobile you are going to buy can run it without problems.

– Warranty: Make sure the mobile has a good warranty to protect your investment in case there is something wrong with the device. Children’s mobile phones fall and screens break, it is an inevitable fact.

