Mobile phone contracts in comparison: How to find the best collective agreement

If you need at least 20 GB of data volume per month, fixed-term are the cheapest alternative. With a short contract, you remain flexible.

In April 2022, the Federal Network Agency banned the zero rating options from Telekom and Vodafone, which allowed users to stream music or videos without counting them towards the transfer volume. The providers then had to revise their mobile phone tariffs. To compensate for the loss of the zero-rating services, they increased the free volume again.

While long-term contracts used to be only available with a minimum contract period of two years, many providers now offer at least optional short-term contracts, but you have to take a closer look here and there to discover the alternative. Often you are initially only offered the 24-month version, but you can use a button or a pull-down menu on the website to select a shorter contract period. With some providers you have to pay a small setup fee, which is omitted with 24-month contracts. Saving foxes still prefer the variant without a minimum term, because despite galloping inflation, the prices for mobile phone contracts are still trending downwards. With great regularity, the providers pack up a shovel of volume while prices remain the same. If you are in the minimum contract period, you cannot take advantage of this, but have to wait.

