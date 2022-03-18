Mobile Marketing Observatory: This is how mobile messaging will be used in 2022

If smartphones changed the way we relate to each other, our current lifestyle has just consolidated its role as a fundamental tool to function in a world that is increasingly marked by immediacy, globality, geographical distance and, at the same time, a digital approach. Mobile devices are now key to making bank transactions, making appointments, making purchases, looking for work or contacting customer service.

This has made us use them more and more to communicate with brands or services, and for this reason today we are launching a new section: the Mobile Marketing Observatoryfrom where we will inform you of everything you need to know about the latest in the use of mobile marketing, chatbots, whatsapp, appointment reminders and promotions, etc.

We launch a section explaining what mobile marketing is and what are the main trends that we will see this year in the ways of connecting between brands and people.

What is Mobile Marketing and what are its advantages?

Mobile Marketing refers to the set of marketing actions directed to mobile devices, and that require designing, implementing and executing actions and content conceived specifically for this type of device. This technique has evolved hand in hand with the growth of mobile telephony, the ease of access to the internet that these devices allow and the multiple possibilities of interaction offered by smartphones.

Companies resort to this type of marketing because, in general, they require less investment than other campaigns, and yet they offer higher response ratethanks to the fact that they allow messages to be sent in real time, segment the target audience with great precision and usually provide a closer relationship with the receiver.

Mobile marketing strategies used by companies

To implement mobile marketing, companies use different techniques and strategies. One of them is the message personalization. When we receive an SMS, they are usually personalized with the name of the sender to generate authenticity and empathy.

Another common dynamic is to include links direct to other online spaces where further information. These are conversion landing pages intended for campaigns to increase information about the product or service with just one click, overcoming the character limitation that SMS entails.

In addition, it is also common to use mobile marketing actions to retention and loyalty, since brands want users to be recurring consumers. The battle to remain in the customer’s mind is more competitive than ever. For this reason, mobile messaging is increasingly intensifying as a loyalty channel: reminders, promotions and flash offers, special discounts for VIP customers, or discount codes are more and more frequent uses.

Big mobile marketing trends you should know about

The increasing use of this type of actions, our way of using smartphones and the advances in the technological possibilities of these devices mark a series of well-defined trends in the sector and which are summarized below:

WhatsApp Business API

The WhatsApp Business API is an increasingly used platform in mobile marketing and without a doubt one of the big trends in 2022. It is specifically designed so that companies can use WhatsApp as a communication tool with their professional audiences, mainly clients, but also for employees or collaborators in general.

What does the WhatsApp Business API allow?

While the WhatsApp Business App is aimed at small businesses, the API offers medium and large companies many more possibilities, such as integrating with their CRMs in order to accompany customers throughout their life cycle.

In this way, when we accept to receive communications from a company through WhatsApp, any of the interested parties can start a conversation in the application. This can be managed by an agent or it can be automated through a chatbot.

SMS for companies

SMS had a golden age at the end of the 90s, but the emergence of apps like the aforementioned WhatsApp seemed to relegate SMS to the bottom of the smartphone closet. Although today their personal use is very low, SMS for companies are becoming more and more common in Marketing strategies aimed at customers or employees. The campaigns of SMS Marketing They allow you to process contact lists and send mass messages with information about promotions, discounts or events.

And it is that, we are facing the mobile messaging channel with the highest opening rate, it exceeds 94%. It is therefore the preferred method of companies in different sectors, from health to finance, through public services or retail.

SMS is used more and more due to its possibilities for audience segmentation, automatic personalization, campaign programming or the creation of direct and secure connections.

In addition, SMS for companies offer multiple options such as SMS landing pages, integrations for sending SMS via API, SMS through plugins, SMS by email, certified SMS, surveys and reviews or the SMS automation.

Seasonal mobile marketing campaigns

We will see more and more frequently Mobile Marketing actions that are triggered at strategic times of the year. Key dates marked on the calendar, both for companies and consumers and to get the best deals. This is the case of Christmas, Black Friday, Valentine’s Day, or Father’s Day, among many others.

On all these dates, the use of mobile campaigns such as massive SMS with flash offers is key, since they allow traffic to be directed to a capture URL, where the products, prices and messages are specially adapted to the context in which the offer is developed. .

Certified SMS

A variety of SMS that we will see more and more are called Certified SMS. Text messages that have legal and legal validity and are therefore used as a type of online burofax, since they provide proof of the date of dispatch and delivery.

Its use is increasingly widespread in the context of remote work, digital procedures or online procedures.