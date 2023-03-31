Mobile market: Samsung may have beaten Apple in February with high demand for Galaxy S23

Samsung may have been the handset maker with the highest sales figures in February, according to a report released on Wednesday (30) by the Business Korea. Sources related to Counterpoint, a famous research and market analysis company, indicate that the South Korean has retaken its position at the top of the segment by overcoming Apple. According to the information revealed by the analysts, the samsung achieved market share of 21.1% of the global mobile market in February 2023 — up 3.5% from the previous month. Apple may have dropped to 20.2%, which is a 0.7% decrease. Xiaomi would have completed the podium with 11.5% market share.

The other manufacturers that appear among the top five in the cell phone market for the month of February are OPPO, with 8.9% share, and vivo, with 8.2%. After overwhelming demand for the iPhone 14 Pro in the 4th quarter of 2022, Samsung returned to the spotlight in the 1st quarter of this year with the launch of the Galaxy S23 line, which achieved a huge increase in sales in Latin America. In addition, the South Korean presented the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, its new mid-range cell phones. Spotify still doesn't have its promised HiFi sound subscription, why? With the portfolio renewal and the positive reviews of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the manufacturer was expected to recover its market share quickly. It is still early to speculate which of the companies stood out with the highest number of sales in the entire quarter, but historically, the gold medal in the 1st quarter is won by Samsung.

Global handset sales in February totaled 89.57 million units, representing a 10% drop compared to January and a retraction of 15% in relation to the same period in the previous year. The results should come as no surprise, given that the industry is severely hampered by the economic downturn. With the poor performance of the smartphone market since the beginning of the decade, analysts are still not in consensus on the return to normality. While some expect the segment to return to more encouraging sales volumes soon, others believe that the industry will continue to experience problems throughout 2023.

