Mobile banking malware will double in 2022, says Kaspersky

Kaspersky this week released data from the Mobile Threats in 2022 report that reveals a sharp increase in the number of banking trojans for smartphones in recent months. Data show that around 200,000 new mobile banking trojans were discovered in 2022, including BrasDex, which intercepts Pix transactions.

This number corresponds to a two-fold growth compared to 2021. Cybersecurity experts explain that hackers’ greater interest in this segment lights a ′′ red alert ′′ requiring new protection measures on the part of users in order to avoid financial losses.