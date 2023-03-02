5G News
Mobile banking malware will double in 2022, says Kaspersky

Mobile banking malware will double in 2022, says Kaspersky

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Mobile banking malware will double in 2022, says Kaspersky
Kaspersky this week released data from the Mobile Threats in 2022 report that reveals a sharp increase in the number of banking trojans for smartphones in recent months. Data show that around 200,000 new mobile banking trojans were discovered in 2022, including BrasDex, which intercepts Pix transactions.

This number corresponds to a two-fold growth compared to 2021. Cybersecurity experts explain that hackers’ greater interest in this segment lights a ′′ red alert ′′ requiring new protection measures on the part of users in order to avoid financial losses.

The Russian company claims to have identified a total of 196,476 attempts to install banking trojans on cell phones in 2022, noting that laptops are also targets for criminals. The main way of spreading this malware is through app stores, both official and unofficial.

Among the viruses identified by Kaspersky are BRATA, Ghimob, TwMobo, Sharkbot and Xenomorph, all of which are disguised as utility apps such as file managers and other tools. In total, Kaspersky products detected 1,661,743 malware or unwanted software installers in 2022.


Protection recommendations:

  • Do not download app from unknown sources. And pay attention to the official stores as disguised apps have been registered there. From a security point of view, official stores are the only safe source for downloading, as they have app verification processes.
  • Check the app permissions on your smartphone and pay attention before authorizing them when installing a new app. Always ask yourself, “does this program need access to this information to function?”, if the answer is “no”, do not authorize access.
  • Install a reliable security solution to detect and block malicious apps and harmful adware on your device.
  • Update your operating system and programs whenever they become available as there may be security fixes that will keep your device safe from threats.

Have you ever been affected by any banking malware? Tell us, comment!

