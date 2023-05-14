Mobile as PC: Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch with Samsung DeX support

The Galaxy Z Flip line is the only one of the Korean’s most advanced smartphones not to come with Samsung DeX support, a feature which turns the cell phone into a portable PC. However, this should change for the next generation of foldables. According to information from the SamMobileSamsung will include compatibility with the feature to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. With that, the next flexible shell-shaped device will be the smallest of the brand to have the functionality.

Samsung DeX consists of a desktop interface that can be projected onto an external screen, via a Smart TV or monitor, either wirelessly or via the HDMI adapter sold by the company. In addition, you can additionally connect a mouse and keyboard for a full computer experience. - Advertisement - In the case of tablets, an external monitor is not required to take advantage of the feature. DeX is applied on the device itself – something that does not happen on smartphones, due to the smaller screen size. The Korean still offers an application for Windows and Mac, in case you want to use a USB-C cable to activate the feature on your PC.