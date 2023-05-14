Mobile as PC: Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch with Samsung DeX support

The Galaxy Z Flip line is the only one of the Korean’s most advanced smartphones not to come with Samsung DeX support, a feature which turns the cell phone into a portable PC. However, this should change for the next generation of foldables.
According to information from the SamMobileSamsung will include compatibility with the feature to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. With that, the next flexible shell-shaped device will be the smallest of the brand to have the functionality.
Samsung DeX consists of a desktop interface that can be projected onto an external screen, via a Smart TV or monitor, either wirelessly or via the HDMI adapter sold by the company. In addition, you can additionally connect a mouse and keyboard for a full computer experience.
In the case of tablets, an external monitor is not required to take advantage of the feature. DeX is applied on the device itself – something that does not happen on smartphones, due to the smaller screen size. The Korean still offers an application for Windows and Mac, in case you want to use a USB-C cable to activate the feature on your PC.
So far, there is still no set date for the presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the public. However, it is expected to be made official at the end of July, at the next Unpacked event.
What are your expectations for the inclusion of DeX in Samsung’s next smaller foldable? Tell us in the space below!