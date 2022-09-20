Mobile app price hike! Hurry up if you want to buy some

Never before has it been so expensive to a new iPhone from Apple. However, the problem does not end there. The price rise It will not only stay on phones, but it will also reach the US giant’s app store. This has been announced through a statement on its website by the manufacturer.

- Advertisement - In addition, the fear of a possible economic crisis after the end of the summer is more real than ever. Especially because of inflation, although there are a number of other factors that have also played a role. But, in any case, this rise will also be reflected in the app store for iOS users, app store. And this itself has led those who have an Android to wonder: Will Google Play raise its prices? Matrix: second movie trailer and gameplay trailer? App Store raises prices This price increase, which Apple has announced in a statement that was addressed to app developers, will affect all European countries, that is, all those regions that have the euro as their currency (except in Montenegro). Therefore, Spain will not get rid of this increase. Although, it will not be the only territory that will be affected by the upcoming price and tax changes for applications and purchases within the apps. This is how Apple has made it clear: ‘Prices for apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewing subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam and all territories that use the euro currency‘.

- Advertisement -

Starting next October 5, all prices will be modified, both when buying an application and payments within the same app. Additionally, once this change goes into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. And that’s not all, the company has developed a price table, which is divided by territory, so that we can quickly see what the new prices will be according to the level of the app we want.

What will happen in Google Play?

The doubt is there, and more after Apple’s announcement. The rise in prices due to inflation it is a fact. It can only be expected if the giant Google decides to follow the same steps as the apple brand and increase the cost when buying a mobile application from the Play Store.

- Advertisement -

However, it is not the first time that prices have risen. More than anything, because from the last year to now, the average cost of in-app purchases (within the application) has increased up to 40% in the App Store and up to 9% on Google Play. So it is very clear that Apple has raised prices more and not only in its iPhone 14.

In addition to the fact that, looking at the market trend, it can be seen that clearly there is an increase in the average price of apps for smartphones and tablets if the prices that the applications have today are compared with the data of 2021.