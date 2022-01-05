Mobile 5G could compromise aircraft safety

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Two of the largest mobile phone companies in the United States, AT&T and Verizon, have signed a petition addressed to the American government to delay the implementation of the 5G network. The petition initially started from two organizations linked to aeronautical and aviation companies, who expressed concern about the possible risks posed by this technology to flight safety.

Airlines fear that the 5G connection could interfere with electronic devices on airplanes

These companies have warned that the band spectrum of the 5G network could emit signals that interfere with electronic devices on airplanes and, therefore, generate problems during the flight. The aviation and aeronautical industry has long expressed concern on this point. Its technicians have concluded that there is a potential interference of the connection to the 5G network with certain aircraft devices, such as height gauges. With this delay, they intend to buy time to study in depth the effects of 5G on their aircraft technology.

AT&T and Verizon were initially reluctant to sign this petition, although they eventually agreed to sign the proposal. The directors of both companies did not want to accept the delay, as the companies already had plans to do the installation since the end of last year. However, from the telephone companies they affirm that “we know that air safety and the 5G network can coexist and we trust that the collaboration between both sectors will help to solve the problems ”.

Finally, the two companies have also offered to reduce your 5G service, as a preventive measure, at US airports for six months. A very similar measure has been taken by the same companies in France.

It all started last month, when the executives of the two largest airlines, Airbus and Boeing, issued a statement on the matter. In the text they assured that “the interferences of the 5G connection could negatively affect the safety of the flights”. The letter cited a study, commissioned by American airlines, which claimed that 5G was responsible for delays, cancellations and diversions 345,000 passenger flights and 5,400 commercial flights.

