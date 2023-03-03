MOBA mobile Honor of Kings announces event with millionaire prizes for players

The game MOBA mobile Honor of Kings announced this Friday (3) the BRL 1,000,000 LOTTERY event, which gives players the chance to win various prizes, such as cell phones POCO X5Honda CB 300F Twister ABS motorcycles and a Jeep Compass car. According to those responsible for the game and for the promotion, the total prize pool has a total value equivalent to more than R$ 1 million. Participants can still win Google Play cards, iFood coupons, gamer headsets and other prizes.





The event will take place entirely online via the event website, which must be accessed by cell phone. The objective is to gather 5 different Hero Cards to get a lucky number and be able to participate in the final draw, which will take place at the Lottery Ceremony. Also according to the organizers, players will have limited opportunities to get Hero Cards. Trading Hero Cards with friends or downloading Honor of Kings increases the chance of acquiring Hero Cards.





The promotion will kick off on March 7th with the launch of the event website, and the results will be revealed during the Lottery Ceremony which will be broadcast live on March 26th. Time and how to watch will be shared soon. Huawei Watch Fit is official: excellent autonomy, large display and attractive price To participate in the lottery, players must register via cell phone on the event’s website, which will be available at the beginning of the event, on March 7th. After that, participants are given three chances for the Hero Card Draw. Remember that Honor of Kings will be released n Europe on the 8th of March. You can now pre-register on the App Store, Google Play or Samsung Galaxy Store to secure items that will help on the battlefield.