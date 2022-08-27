“Mo”, a bittersweet production about identity and being an immigrant in an unknown culture

semi-autobiographical comedy Mo Amer, who is an American stand-up comedian and writer of Palestinian origin, will take you into the life experience of a refugee seeking American citizenship. Mo is a heartwarming eight-episode series directed by Solvan Naïm and written by amer, beside Ramy Youssef, American actor and comedian of Egyptian descent. They both worked together on Ramyanother dramatic comedy the lives of a first generation Muslim Egyptian American living in New Jersey.

“In Texas, Mo lives between two cultures, speaks three languages ​​and waits for his asylum application to be resolved while he struggles to support his Palestinian family”, made up of his spiritual mother, sister and older brother, who fled to the United States from their homeland in the Middle East.

“Mo”, drama and comedy series premiered on August 24 on Netflix. (Netflix)

the namesake Mo, interpreted by Mohammed Amer, revolves around a young Palestinian-American Muslim who grew up in Kuwait, an Arab country on the Persian Gulf, until the war forced his family out of there, sending them to live undocumented in Houston, Texas, where they hope their application for official hostel in the country of the statue of liberty, about 22 years ago.

It is a story told through diverse languages, cultures and creeds, united by the hustle and bustle of life in the United States and humor. The protagonist is an individual of seemingly indefatigable stature and a born salesman with the ability to make the most of every opportunity life throws his way, difficult or not.

"Mo", a comedy story revolving around the theme of Palestinian immigrants in the United States. (Netflix)

Mo is a production of A24 Television and within its cast, in addition to amer, Figures such as Theresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, farah bsieso, lee eddy, Cherien Dabis, Samuel Davis, Raphael Castle, haddad frog, Grant Goodman, Amanda Joy Erickson, Wilmer Calderon Y Melanie Hayes; among others.

Mohammed Amer, better known as Mo Amer, is the protagonist of “Mo”. (Netflix)

Just one day away from being available on the streaming platform, Mo It has received only positive reviews and we will let you know some of them below.

For example, Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter expressed that “his drama is kept afloat through a pleasant sense of humor and an eye for clever detail, even as he frequently wades through thick and deep water.”

Similarly, Caroline Framke on behalf of Variety said: “That Mo find so many reasons to laugh anyway, it’s an acknowledgment of this series’ ability to tell a truly nuanced story about one man, his family and the Palestinian experience.” And just like this one, all the criticisms focus on the fact that more than a story to have fun, it has a plus for being a story of resilience in the face of the adversities of life that immigrants in the US can go through.

“Mo” is a production directed by Solvan Naim. (Netflix)

Just as this production with mo amer is in the catalog Netflix, there are two others available from him in the streaming giant. One is Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (stand up on social criticism) and Mo Amer: The Wanderer (Stand Up and medium length). Run to see it all!

