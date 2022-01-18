MIUI receives Pure Mode in China: Xiaomi focuses on security

However, it seems that this is not the case at all, since several Chinese users have seen Pure Mode arrive silently on Xiaomi smartphones equipped with MIUI – which we remember has arrived at version 13 – starting last January 15th. It was therefore an unexpected release and not anticipated by any communication that provided more details about the implementation of this new suite dedicated to security.

The Pure Mode, in fact, takes up almost the same features of the Security Check mode present in the OPPO ColorOS interface, even if we find a fundamental difference at the base. Both suites are dealt with block any malicious apps and protect the security of user data, however Xiaomi’s implementation does the scanning of apps during installation – then blocking them before they can do any damage -, while the OPPO one analyzes the apps already installed.