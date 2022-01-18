MIUI receives Pure Mode in China: Xiaomi focuses on security

Xiaomi is back to work on Pure Mode, an application that aims to improve the security of MIUI and which was thought to be a thing of the past. The last sightings of Pure Mode, in fact, date back to a beta test which took place last September, but subsequently it was no longer proposed, to the point that it was thought it had now been abandoned.
However, it seems that this is not the case at all, since several Chinese users have seen Pure Mode arrive silently on Xiaomi smartphones equipped with MIUI – which we remember has arrived at version 13 – starting last January 15th. It was therefore an unexpected release and not anticipated by any communication that provided more details about the implementation of this new suite dedicated to security.
The Pure Mode, in fact, takes up almost the same features of the Security Check mode present in the OPPO ColorOS interface, even if we find a fundamental difference at the base. Both suites are dealt with block any malicious apps and protect the security of user data, however Xiaomi’s implementation does the scanning of apps during installation – then blocking them before they can do any damage -, while the OPPO one analyzes the apps already installed.
In addition to that, Pure Mode has a real white list system that allows it to filter all applications that have not been manually tested by Xiaomi. This means that the software will try to block the installation of apps that have not received positive feedback or that have not yet been analyzed by the parent company. Obviously there remains the possibility of proceed anyway to installation – at your own risk – and to suggest to Xiaomi to test a certain app.
Among the other functions of the Pure Mode we find the usual system of scan for any malware, the chance to discover if an app collects personal data without our knowledge and verification of app compatibility, in order to understand if an installed application generates involuntary bugs and crashes due to the use of the wrong version of the same. Now it remains only to understand when Xiaomi will extend the availability of Pure Mode outside the Chinese market.