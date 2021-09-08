MIUI Pure Mode: Extra security for your Xiaomi smartphone

The latest version of MIUI is 12.5, although there is a later version 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which is already reaching international units. MIUI 13 is in development, with a release scheduled for the end of June, and Xiaomi has assembled a special team specifically tasked with collecting and addressing feedback from MIUI users. One of the best ways to stay on top of future MIUI functionalities is the beta channels and, in particular, the features that make it to the beta testing phase. One of these novelties is called MIUI Pure Mode. The feature is intended to address security issues associated with malicious Android applications. According to Xiaomi’s own figures, around 40% of apps that are installed with MIUI’s default installer have not passed the company’s own security audit and around 10% have been recognized at some point as a risk of security from such audits. Pure Mode plans to address this by disabling side loading of APKs by default and also background installation of apps, without the user’s consent and knowledge. Xiaomi emphasizes that this is a setting that any user can deactivate at will to reactivate the side load, if they wish. There is no information on what Xiaomi plans to do with Pure Mode at this time. We do not know if we will see it as part of the next MIUI 13 or if it will even be available outside of China, since in markets where the Google Play Store is available, this is the main source of applications for most users, so that malicious app installations are less of a problem.