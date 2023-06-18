MIUI 15: Preliminary list indicates which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones should receive new interface

Xiaomi has been testing Android 14 for some time on the Xiaomi 13 lineup and the manufacturer has also been preparing to launch the MIUI 15 interface. preliminary list brought which older smartphones of the brand should receive the software and those who should be stuck in MIUI 14.
According to behind-the-scenes information, MIUI 15 should be presented to the public in mid-November with a series of features and optimizations.
The idea is to make MIUI 15 distributed together with Android 14 for several of the brand’s latest smartphones, starting with the Xiaomi 14/13 lines.
In addition, newly launched Redmi devices, such as the Note 12 and Redmi K60 line, will also be graced with the update, something that should certainly also happen with the POCO X5 and F5, for example.
Before starting with the complete list, it is necessary to make it clear that we are talking about a preliminary estimate that has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi.
In addition, newly launched and newer smartphones are also not on the list, since these should certainly receive MIUI 15 due to the short time on the market and the Chinese brand’s software policy.
Smartphones that can receive MIUI 15:
Now, entering the range of older smartphones from the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO brands, the people of Xiaomiui claim that these should be updated with MIUI 15.
- Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Ultra / Mi 10S
- Mi 10T / Pro / Redmi K30S / Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X3 / POCO X3 NFC
- Redmi Note 10 / Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi A1 / Redmi A1 Plus / POCO C40 / POCO C50
- Redmi 10 Power / Redmi 10C / Redmi 10A / Redmi 10 India
- Redmi Note 9 Pro / Redmi Note 9 Max / Redmi Note 9S
Smartphones that should not receive MIUI 15
The devices below should not receive MIUI 15 given the market time and some hardware limitations. In addition, as the list of those eligible for the update is large, Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO are forced to abandon some devices in MIUI 14.
- Mi 10 Lite 5G / Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i 5G
- Redmi K30 / Redmi K30 5G / Redmi K30 Racing / Redmi K30i
- Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi 10X / 5G
- Redmi 9 / Redmi 9C / Redmi 9A / Redmi 9 Prime / Redmi 9i / Redmi 9 Power / Redmi 9T
- POCO M2 / Pro / POCO M3 / POCO X2
As previously stated, Xiaomi has not yet commented on the matter. Therefore, we stress that everything must remain in the field of rumors.
Is your smartphone on the list? Looking forward to the launch of MIUI 15 based on Android 14? Tell us here in the comments.