MIUI 15: Preliminary list indicates which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones should receive new interface

Xiaomi has been testing Android 14 for some time on the Xiaomi 13 lineup and the manufacturer has also been preparing to launch the MIUI 15 interface. preliminary list brought which older smartphones of the brand should receive the software and those who should be stuck in MIUI 14.

According to behind-the-scenes information, MIUI 15 should be presented to the public in mid-November with a series of features and optimizations.

The idea is to make MIUI 15 distributed together with Android 14 for several of the brand’s latest smartphones, starting with the Xiaomi 14/13 lines.

In addition, newly launched Redmi devices, such as the Note 12 and Redmi K60 line, will also be graced with the update, something that should certainly also happen with the POCO X5 and F5, for example.