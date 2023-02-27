MIUI 14 global: Xiaomi announces which phones will receive the update soon

This Sunday (26), the Xiaomi announced the launch of the MIUI 14 user interface for the global market and which models will be which will be updated in the first quarter of 2023. The new version of the software has been released in China in December. The list presented by the Chinese company has 18 devices that should have the update released in the coming months. The brand promised several optimizations so that cell phones have greater fluidity with MIUI 14, in addition to new features.





In terms of optimization, Xiaomi highlighted a change that should make the software take up less storage space on devices, saving up to 7 GB, in addition to a reformulation to make it “more intuitive and flexible”. - Advertisement - Other features of the MIUI 14 update include tools for copying text from images and security for apps. Xiaomi also promised greater software integration between different branded devices, such as cell phones and tablets.

Mobiles that will receive MIUI 14 soon

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

My 11

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 10 Pro

redmi note 10

Redmi 10 5G