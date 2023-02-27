MIUI 14 global: Xiaomi announces which phones will receive the update soon

This Sunday (26), the Xiaomi announced the launch of the MIUI 14 user interface for the global market and which models will be which will be updated in the first quarter of 2023. The new version of the software has been released in China in December.
The list presented by the Chinese company has 18 devices that should have the update released in the coming months. The brand promised several optimizations so that cell phones have greater fluidity with MIUI 14, in addition to new features.
In terms of optimization, Xiaomi highlighted a change that should make the software take up less storage space on devices, saving up to 7 GB, in addition to a reformulation to make it “more intuitive and flexible”.
Other features of the MIUI 14 update include tools for copying text from images and security for apps. Xiaomi also promised greater software integration between different branded devices, such as cell phones and tablets.
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- My 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- redmi note 10
- Redmi 10 5G
In the presentation, which was also marked by the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 familythe company did not mention a specific date for releasing the updates, but stated that the models should be updated in this 1st quarter, that is, by the end of March.
The expectation is that other devices will receive the update over the course of the year.
