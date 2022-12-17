MIUI 14: feature to accelerate apps will run on all devices with interface

Among the many new features that the MIUI 14 interface, recently revealed by Xiaomi, brought, some highlights were the simplified design and features such as the “photon engine”, which promises to give more speed to third-party applications. During the initial testing phase, the company limited this feature to some smartphone models, but now the company has confirmed that all devices running MIUI 14 will support this technology.

Xiaomi says that due to the need for in-depth software and hardware coordination and a large amount of tweaks to the system architecture, the novelty will be rolled out gradually in batches for compatible smartphones with the new system.