MIUI 13: These are the smartphones that will update

Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to supported devices around the world, although recently the company has canceled the rollout on some models.

In July, we learned about some of the features that the new version will bring and, in August, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed thate MIUI 13 would reach eligible devices by the end of 2021.

Now, it appears that we have information on the first devices scheduled to receive this update.

This information comes through the source of the leaks Abhishek Yadav. According to Abhishek, the list of Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 13 includes:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10T

Xiaomi 9 Series

Xiaomi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mix Fold

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

In the case of Redmi phones, the following devices are expected to receive MIUI 13 soon:

Redmi K30 series

Redmi K40 series

Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 9 series

Redmi 10 series

Redmi 9 series

Redmi 10X series

Finally, these are the Little devices programmed to be updated to MIUI 13:

Little M2

Little M2 Pro

Little X2

Little X3

Little X3 Pro

Little F2

Little F3 Pro

Little C3

Xiaomi will opt for a phased update program similar to the one we have seen during the MIUI 12 rollout. Good to know that devices like the Poco M2 Pro will now receive their third Android version update since launch.

In addition, according to information from @xiaomiui On Twitter, the stable MIUI 13 update is already being tested on various Xiaomi devices such as the Mix 4, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Ultra, 11 Lite 5G, 10S, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro +.

Some of the new features coming to MIUI 13 include floating widgets, custom notification management, virtual RAM expansion, smoother animations, improved power management, a new always-on display, better privacy, and of course more themes.