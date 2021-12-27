MIUI 13 Pad: the Xiaomi interface optimized for tablets is coming

Tomorrow, December 28th, is an important day for users interested in Xiaomi products: smartphones of the new Xiaomi 12 line are expected to arrive on the market with a renewed user interface, the MIUI 13. In the past few hours, the Chinese manufacturer has continued to to keep high the attention towards the event and in particular on the software news. MIUI 13 will also be released in one version designed for use with tablets, the MIUI 13 Pad, already protagonist of the marketing material distributed on Weibo.

One of the two teasers highlights the possibility of use multiple apps in multitasking and in windows of different sizes. The second instead confirms that at the moment they exist about 3,000 optimized Android apps to be best reproduced on the large screens of devices based on the new interface, taking advantage of every inch of the display. It is understood that some anticipation contained in a message published on Weibo by the company is not equivalent to a complete list of the innovations introduced to enhance the tablet with an ad hoc software. Probably the list of refinements designed from a tablet perspective will be longer, but we will have to wait a few more hours to get to know them in detail. Xiaomi’s willingness to continue to improve the software of its tablets in the meantime remains commendable, especially after having managed to develop products such as the Pad 5 (here our review), valid from a hardware point of view and further perfectible on the interface side. In common with the smartphone version, the tablet variant of MIUI 13 should then have an already declared increase in speed, fluidity and stability compared to the previous MIUI 12.