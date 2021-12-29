MIUI 13 official: what changes with the new Xiaomi interface

Field day for Xiaomi: to complete the Xiaomi 12 range comes the new major release of the MIUI user interface. The business card of MIUI 13 is represented by a particular attention to the safety and the privacy, without neglecting those refinements introduced to allow all devices of the Xiaomi ecosystem (smartphones, tablets, TVs, smart home devices and XiaoAI voice assistant) to interact better: As of today, MIUI is no longer a smartphone operating system, it is an operating system that spans multiple devices and connects multiple smart devices.

PERFORMANCE

The new interface introduces various performance improvements of the previous MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi points out that MIUI 13 makes third-party apps and Xiaomi native apps smoother with a number of frames dropped by 15% and 23% respectively. According to the data released by the manufacturer, MIUI 13 is in first place in the Master Lu test which tries to quantify the fluidity of the various Android interfaces. MIUI 13 also improves the multitasking ability and allows you to keep up to 14 apps open in the background.

SAFETY

Xiaomi has provided a three-level verification system: facial recognition, the possibility of applying a watermark to shared images to avoid misuse and protection against electronic fraud. It should be emphasized that the facial recognition integrated in MIUI 13 records the face, but also the upper part of the body (from the waist up), so it is able to distinguish people with similar faces but different body structures, so it is a system – on paper – even safer than just face recognition. The protection against computer fraud is implemented through a register of websites and devices that can spread malware. Then there is the integration of a directory of suspicious telephone numbers (eg spam) which are reported to the user before answering the call

AESTHETICS

They are not missing aesthetic novelties: starting from the new font, MiSans, free and freely downloadable. It’s a sans-serif font that makes it easy to graphically represent letters, signs, and numbers. MIUI 13 also introduces new options for background customization (including new live wallpapers) and new widgets redesigned to better adapt to the grid layout.

MIUI 13 PAD

As anticipated in the past few hours, MIUI 13 has been developed to adapt to large screens, especially those of tablets. MIUI 13 Pad can be exploited with over 3,000 applications already optimized for the new Xiaomi interface. Among the peculiarities of this particular version is the possibility of using special gestures to drag, resize and open the apps in the window.

AVAILABILITY