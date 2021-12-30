MIUI 13 Global: Xiaomi confirms the first upgradeable smartphones

Xiaomi presented its new MIUI 13 user interface two days ago and now it is possible to have some more certainty about the update procedure of the models already on the market. The Chinese manufacturer has in fact published a first list of models that can be updated to the MIUI 13 Global Stable , that is to say that destined for international markets.

IT STARTS FROM Q1 2022, MI 11 IN THE FRONT LINE

Note that the following is the first group of models that can be updated starting from the first quarter of 2021 , so the list is not yet complete and is destined to extend with the models that will receive the update in the following quarters.

Xiaomi specifies some aspects of the update distribution that should be kept in mind: some features of MIUI 13 may not be present in the Global version; the list is in any case subject to variations – it can be assumed, for example, that an initially excluded model may later be included in this first lot.

MIUI 13 is an update of the user interface of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that brings with it both performance improvements and an enhancement of the features dedicated to privacy and data security, without neglecting an aesthetic renewal (new font, new wallpapers and new widget) and specific optimizations for use with tablets.