MIUI 12.5 functions will also come to MIUI 12: this tool makes it possible on Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi models

These days the arrival of MIUI 13 is news, a new customization layer that comes to succeed MIUI 12 and especially MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, the latest customization layer that some models will not be able to access. UY even if they cannot access, thanks to this tool, some MIUI 12.5 functions will be available.
Those who are left without being able to access MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, can access some of the functions of this customization layer thanks to the MIUIPlus Magisk Module tool. With it, models with previous customization layers will be able to access new wallpapers, new sounds, more settings …
Without restrictions
Thanks to XIAOMIUI we have learned about the MIUIPlus Magisk Module tool, a formula that allows access to the functions that come with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. They will be able to enjoy these improvements Models using MIUI 12 based on Android 10 or Android 11 and can not update officially. These are the functions they will have access to:
- New wallpapers and icons
- MIUI 12.5 on and off menu style
- SafetyNet Solution
- 90 fps when recording MIUI screen
- Tweaks to smooth transitions and improvements in system performance
- Custom interface sounds
- Higher Wi-Fi bandwidth
- Noise reduction during calls can be activated
- Set customizable sound and HiFi mode is enabled
Of course, to be able to take advantage of the potential of MIUIPlus Magisk Module it will be necessary to have one of the compatible phones and also with root. These are all the phones on which MIUIPlus Magisk Module can be installed:
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note Note 4
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 8 / 8T / 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9S / 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10/10 Pro
- Redmi 5
- Redmi 8 / 8A
- Redmi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9T / 9T Pro
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
In this link you can download all the necessary modules and also step-by-step instructions. Of course, it must be borne in mind that the entire process must be carried out under the sole responsibility of each user.
Via | XIAOMIUI