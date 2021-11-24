MIUI 12.5 functions will also come to MIUI 12: this tool makes it possible on Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi models

These days the arrival of MIUI 13 is news, a new customization layer that comes to succeed MIUI 12 and especially MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, the latest customization layer that some models will not be able to access. UY even if they cannot access, thanks to this tool, some MIUI 12.5 functions will be available.

Those who are left without being able to access MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, can access some of the functions of this customization layer thanks to the MIUIPlus Magisk Module tool. With it, models with previous customization layers will be able to access new wallpapers, new sounds, more settings …

Without restrictions

Thanks to XIAOMIUI we have learned about the MIUIPlus Magisk Module tool, a formula that allows access to the functions that come with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. They will be able to enjoy these improvements Models using MIUI 12 based on Android 10 or Android 11 and can not update officially. These are the functions they will have access to:

New wallpapers and icons

MIUI 12.5 on and off menu style

SafetyNet Solution

90 fps when recording MIUI screen

Tweaks to smooth transitions and improvements in system performance

Custom interface sounds

Higher Wi-Fi bandwidth

Noise reduction during calls can be activated

Set customizable sound and HiFi mode is enabled

Of course, to be able to take advantage of the potential of MIUIPlus Magisk Module it will be necessary to have one of the compatible phones and also with root. These are all the phones on which MIUIPlus Magisk Module can be installed:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note Note 4

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 8 / 8T / 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9S / 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10/10 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 8 / 8A

Redmi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T / 9T Pro

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

In this link you can download all the necessary modules and also step-by-step instructions. Of course, it must be borne in mind that the entire process must be carried out under the sole responsibility of each user.

Via | XIAOMIUI