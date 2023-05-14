MIT launches an ambitious project to build healthier social networks

MIT’s Center for Constructive Communication (CCC) and the nonprofit organization Cortico have announced the launch of an ambitious project that seeks to address the destructive nature of social media and build healthier networks. This interdisciplinary effort aims to develop safe and trusted spaces for meaningful human connection and civic impact.

A new approach to social media

The project, supported by a $21 million investment from philanthropists and organizations, aims to develop and deploy technologies and methods that facilitate more reliable and meaningful communications within and between communities. Rather than compete with existing social media platforms in terms of entertainment, alternatives will be sought that provide scalable spaces for trusted and civil public dialogue, crucial to rebuilding a healthy democracy.

Interdisciplinary collaboration and decentralized approach

The CCC, led by Deb Roy, an MIT professor and CEO of Cortico, will conduct research in ownership, machine learning, and digital design in collaboration with Cortico. Together they will develop prototypes that can be translated into scalable solutions. Pilot programs will be conducted in collaboration with community organizations to assess which tools offer the greatest potential for creating more trustworthy and less divisive communication.

New forms of social networking based on small group dialogue and decentralized designs will be explored, including the open source Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), released by Project Liberty in 2021. common-sense AI-powered tools for listening to communities, as well as hardware that integrates face-to-face conversations with digital networks.

Key Contributors

The project has received financial support from leading philanthropists and organizations including Project Liberty, Reid Hoffman, the Quadrivium Foundation, Yat Siu, the Knight Foundation, and the Ray Chambers/MCJ Amelior Foundation. These investments will allow MIT and Cortico researchers to collaborate on intellectual property, prototyping, and field pilots.

This ambitious project led by MIT aims to address the current problems of social networks and build healthier and more reliable alternatives. At a time when the evidence shows that social media is weakening our social fabric and threatening our democracy, finding new ways forward is crucial.

The project seeks not only to address existing problems, but also to foster a trustworthy and constructive dialogue online. By bringing together experts in artificial intelligence, social computer science, interactive digital design and learning technologies, it is hoped to design new models of social networks that promote trust again.

Learn more at news.mit.edu