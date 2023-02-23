MIT creates a 3D-printed heart that works like a real one

3D printing is revolutionizing the world of medicine, providing new opportunities for personalization of medical devices and prosthetics, and the creation of custom anatomical and surgical models. 3D printing technology enables physicians and researchers to create precise physical models of anatomical structures, prosthetics, and medical devices from medical images, enabling them to plan and perform complex and personalized surgical procedures.

Today there is great news in this sector, since it has managed to print a practically perfect heart.

MIT researchers have developed a 3D-printed heart that works like a real one, which could have a big impact on personalized medicine. The 3D-printed heart is an accurate replica of the patient’s heart and is made from a soft, flexible shell.

How printing is done

The technique used by the researchers begins with converting medical images of a patient’s heart into a three-dimensional model in the computer, which is then 3D-printed with a polymer-based ink.

The researchers also created a sleeve similar to a blood pressure cuff that wraps around the 3D-printed heart and the patient’s aorta to simulate the pumping function of the heart. The inside of each sleeve has a pattern similar to that of plastic bubbles. The researchers can adjust the airflow to rhythmically expand the bubbles in the sheath and contract the heart, mimicking the pumping motion of the heart when the sheath is attached to a pneumatic system.

The magic of customization

The 3D-printed heart is personalized and specific to each patient, which could help doctors choose the best implant for the patient and adjust therapies based on the unique structure and function of the patient’s heart. The researchers used a polymer-based ink that, after printing and curing, contracts and expands like a real beating heart.

The source of the data

The scientists used medical scans of 15 patients with aortic stenosis as their main source of data. They used the images from each patient to create a three-dimensional model of the left ventricle and aorta, the heart’s main pumping chamber. They then used a 3D printer to create a smooth, anatomically correct casing of the ventricle and blood vessels using this model as input.

The research team wanted to replicate some of the interventions performed on some patients to see if the imprinted heart and vessels responded in a similar way. Finally, they compared different implant sizes to see which produced the best fit and flow. They hope that in the future, doctors will be able to do this for their patients.

Conclusion

This advance in personalized medicine is exciting and demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in creating personalized medical models for a variety of conditions. The researchers hope this technology will help physicians make more accurate and effective treatment decisions for their heart disease patients.

Learn more at science.org.