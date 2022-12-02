Misunderstanding? Elon Musk Says Apple Never Considered Banning Twitter From The App Store

Elon Musk claimed on his Twitter profile that Apple is heavily reducing investment in ads on the platform as a way of trying to curtail the “freedom of expression” defended by the billionaire. At the time, the owner of the social network even retweeted posts that accused the Cupertino giant of practicing a monopoly and trying to censor the application. Musk even criticized Apple’s transparency by revealing that there is a “hidden fee” of 30% on each transaction made in the App Store, a service that has become the target of recent attacks with allegations that Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, could remove Twitter from the iOS as a form of “retaliation” against Musk, a statement denied by the executive of the Cupertino giant.

After Cook rebutted Musk’s accusations, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX claimed that the situation was just a “misunderstanding” and that Apple in fact never considered restricting the availability of Twitter in the iPhone’s native store. “Tim made it clear that Apple never considered this,” Elon Musk posted on his profile. - Advertisement - Although this obstacle between the companies has been resolved, neither of the two businessmen took a position again on Apple’s accusation of having reduced the ads on Twitter. This measure directly affected Elon Musk as Apple was one of the companies that most advertised on the social network and, with the change, the platform’s revenue should be reduced.





Twitter’s low profits in recent years is nothing new, however, Musk tries to solve this by encouraging users to join the Blue subscription plan. However, even if the company manages to attract more subscribers with the implementation of new features, it is clear that losing advertisers is not positive. The billionaire’s management in recent weeks has been confusing and inefficient, as there has been a huge controversy about the blue verified seal having been released to all users upon payment of US$ 8 per month. This measure even caused the shares of some companies to fall, such as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company.

