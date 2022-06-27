HomeAppsPhotoshopMistakes to Avoid if You Want Cleaner Photo Edits

Mistakes to Avoid if You Want Cleaner Photo Edits

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
d6aaf05686a363d91a06d67d565edb6b.jpg
d6aaf05686a363d91a06d67d565edb6b.jpg
- Advertisement -

Editing images can be a minefield for errors which impact the final result. Everyone wants to bleed every last drop of quality from their shots, so here are some mistakes to avoid if you want to achieve cleaner edits.

[mb_related_posts1]

Get Yourself Prepared To Shoot Swimwear Model Photography This Summer
  • TAGS

I’ve gone through a number of stages in my relationship with editing my photographs. I’ve made the great many mistakes we all have, but I’ve also undervalued and overvalued how much editing can do for my work. In this video, Evan Ranft — a photographer with an editing style I really enjoy — goes over some of the mistakes you can avoid if you want the cleanest possible results.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAb1BxZDeno/

One addition I would like to make to his advice is about calibrating your monitor or screen. Before I knew I ought to calibrate my equipment, I would just check what the image looked like on both my monitors as they were different brands and models, and sort of average out the best look. What this resulted in, was years later as I was shooting more and more, mistakes in color, contrast, and exposure were bleeding through and it wasn’t until a professional photographer called me out on my calibration over an image with bizarre tones that I thought to buy a calibration tool. I’m thankful I did because I would have never got anywhere as a professional photographer if I hadn’t have made that adjustment long before I tried.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

F1 22 Recensione: Codemasters e le nuove regole della Formula Uno

La nuova stagione è iniziata da poco: come avranno interpretato Codemasters/EA il cambio regolamentare?...
Tech News

Alexa will allow you to use the voice of deceased people

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Newskill Eros brings gaming to the office with an ergonomic gaming chair

Expanding its family of gaming chairs, and breaking a bit with the usual concept,...
Android

To get photos with a true 3D effect on Android mobiles

Do you like to take 3D photos from your mobile and want to improve...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.