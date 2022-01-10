Missy Keating credits dad Ronan as ‘biggest supporter’ as she makes debut on Dancing With The Stars

Model Missy Keating had her “supportive” dad watching her in the audience as she made her debut on Dancing With The Stars on Sunday night

The glitzy RTE One show, hosted by the glamorous Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne, returned to our screens after a lengthy hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last night, the 19-year-old daughter of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating scored 16 points for her American Smooth with pro dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas on last night’s series.

Watched on by her proud dad Ronan in the studio, Missy – who split from boyfriend Mark Elbert last year – was credited by Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian commented on the “chemistry” between

her and her partner.

New judge Arthur praised her American Smooth, suggesting there was a chemistry between the couple.

“Missy, Missy, Missy, American Smooth. Oh my god, that was so cute. I really enjoyed that. Do you know why I enjoyed that? Because I can tell there is a little chemistry between you two already forming.

“The chemistry is very important. You are like the high school sweethearts.

“As a refugee, I never went to prom, so that was my prom.”

Missy laughed as Arthur made the comments, while saying: “I can’t believe I got through that.”

But judge Brian Redmond wasn’t entirely convinced, saying it wasn’t really his prom, saying some parts were like “an awkward teenage disco”.

“All the lifts independently you nailed them all, I would just like to see you flow in and out of them a bit better.

“Arthur referenced the prom, it had cuteness to it, that naivety was quite nice, but when you’re in hold it was a little bit sort of like an awkward teenage discos.

“The bodies just weren’t totally together and that leads to problems with the synchronicity so try and relax

into that more.”

But fellow judge Loraine Barry said her performance was fun and playful.

“You had this lovely relationship with each other. There was a little bit of a heartbeat, we all skipped a heartbeat while we were watching you and as Brian mentioned doing lifts in week one is courageous so that shows there is a lot of trust and great relationship going on.”

She advised Missy to connect her core.

But proud dad watched on, with Missy saying the Dubliner was her “biggest supporter”.

She said: “Absolutely. All of his advice is amazing. I love it all and he is my biggest supporter. I’m really glad he is here tonight supporting me.

“He always gives me great advice.”

She revealed she fell in rehearsals doing one of the lifts, adding she was glad it went well.

It was a stompy start to the glitzy Rte One show as comedian Neil Delamare was the first celebrity to dance with his pro dance partner Kylee Vincent.

The couple tackled the paso doble, scoring 17 points from the judges.

Arthur said he was impressed with Meil’s body language for the dance.

Loraine said: “You, me and the whole nation have been waiting for the fit dance… and what a powerful number you have.

“You came out beat one and you punched it,” adding she was very impressed with the start.

But judge Brian said it needs to be a little bit “calmer and a little bit more in control”.

Neil and Kylee scored 17 points.

Pro cyclist Nicolas Roche scored a low 11 points and was criticised by judge Brian as “pigeon toed”, posture “hunched over” from spending “too much time in the saddle”, adding he was out of sync with his jive with pro dancer Karen Byrne.

Arthur said he was “surprised” by his athleticism that he wasn’t better at the jive.

Nicolas said he wanted to “be challenged and get completely out of his

comfort zone”.

Karen said that while she agreed with what the judges said but added “the only way is up”, adding she was like “a proud mother”.

Author Cathy Kelly and pro dancer Maurizio Benenato danced the Cha Cha Cha to Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know? impressed the judges as they scored her 14 points.

And champion jockey Nina Carberry was described as a “dark horse” in the show as she scored 19 points with her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca after they danced the quickstep to KT Tunstall’s Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.

And finally, it was the turn of TV presenter Gráinne Seoige with partner John Nolan, who danced a waltz to With You I’m Born Again, scoring 14 points.

Grainne said being on the show was “like an outer body experience”.

Brian praised Grainne’s dance debut, but she needed to show some “external power”, saying that she showed softness and strength.

“It’s all there, it just needs to come out more.”

Loraine said the Galway star needed to “loosen up more”, while Arthur said the dance reminded her from a scene from an old French movie, saying if she kept up the practise she could be his “femme fatale”.

Last night, normality appeared to be back after the show’s lengthy hiatus as our TV screens showed an audience of close friends and family – who all wore face masks.

Around 80 members of the audience were believed to have been allowed in the studio.

A spokesman for Rte said: “A note that tonight’s show has been recording since 6pm and invited close friends and family members will be off-site by 8pm as per government guidelines on audiences.”

Singing priest Father Ray Kelly – who appeared on the show in 2020 – also returned to our screens last night in a surprise cameo.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant was on hand to help Jennifer and Nicky open the studios after being locked out for so long.

The show then opened to pro dancers performing to Clean Bandit’s Symphony.

And viewers were treated to a surprise when 2020 champion Lottie Ryan made a sensational comeback with her former dance partner Pasquale La Rocca to perform their Dora the Explorer inspired salsa, which was a

huge hit for the pair during the last season of the show.

Speaking before taking to the stage, mum-of-one Lottie said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back performing with Pasquale, it’s such an honour to have the opportunity to return to the ballroom – I didn’t have to be asked twice.

“Dora was one of our favourite routines, albeit the hardest. I’m so so grateful to be able to be back.”

Viewers were also treated to a stunning contemporary pro-dance from couple Stephen and Kylee Vincent to Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days”.

Votes from show one and show two of Dancing with the Stars will be taken into account for show three, the first show where one of the dancers will be eliminated.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.