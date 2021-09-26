Missing teenager has been found safe and well, say gardai

Missing teenager Saoirse O’Hara has been found safe and well, according to gardai.

Earlier on Saturday (September 25) , officers had issued an appeal for help to find the 15-year-old, who had been missing from her home in Mulhuddart in Dublin since Friday.

Saoirse was described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height with a slim build. She has long, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Saoirse was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

A Garda spokesman urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Blanchardstown Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

Late on Saturday night, it was revealed that she had been traced, and gardai thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

RTE News tweeted: “Saoirse O’Hora has been located safe and well, according to gardai.

“They would like to thank the public for their help on the matter.”

