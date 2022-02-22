Tech News

Missed something on Twitch? So you can easily download the video

By: Brian Adam

It is possible that for some reason one of the Twitch live shows that you were wanting to see has passed you by and you don’t know how to download the corresponding video to be able to enjoy it whenever you have time. Well, we tell you several ways to achieve it without having to make a lot of effort and, in addition, without having to pay anything for it. One of the options that exist for this is to download an application that allows you to do this, but you may not want to install anything on your computer or mobile device. Therefore, we are going to tell you how to download a video from Twitch using a tool that runs from the browser and, consequently, is completely accessible anywhere and in any situation. You will discover that any of the ones we offer you includes everything you need to achieve the goal of saving the recording on the equipment you use, be it a laptop or a smartphone. The tools to download videos from Twitch Below, we leave you the options that we believe are the most interesting that you can find today and that, in addition, have a number of options that are powerful enough to adapt to any type of need that you can have They are the following: UnTwitch One of the most interesting options you can find because of how easy it is to use. Simply, you have to enter the web and paste the address of the video you want to download. The default setting works perfectly, so we recommend you leave it on, as this will even make simplicity the predominant note. It allows you to select the quality of the download and if you wish, you can even cut the clip so that you only get what interests you. Without a doubt, a highly recommended option that, despite being in English, is very simple to use. Keepv This service is quite similar to the previous one, since the way of using it is exactly the same… and this is positive. In this case, you cannot make any cuts from the broadcast, something that you should take into account, but it does include an option called Save As, which you will surely appreciate. You do have the possibility to choose the download resolution to manage the size of the video, and it is possible to establish a work queue to make everything very easy for you. Twitchdown If there is something that stands out about this development, it is that it is translated, so the ease of use is high (it also uses the paste address and download format). The download is done in MP4 format, which ensures high compatibility, and is not out of place, since it allows you to choose the quality. You can choose the location where the video is downloaded using the link that is generated to get the broadcast. It works perfect and you should always keep this tool in mind. >

