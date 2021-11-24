Minus, the social network that only lets you share 100 publications

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If it is advisable to choose very well what is published on social networks, in this new platform it is mandatory to select correctly what is disseminated since Minus only allows one hundred publications to be shared. And not one more.

This peculiar social network has been created by Ben Grosser, artist and professor at the University of Illinois and, unlike the rest of social networks, it does not promote the permanent profusion of publications but rather establishes a very specific limit of publications that can be shared from the profile: one hundred.

Grosser himself, who has accumulated more than a decade of research on communication through the Internet, explains that Minus was born more as a provocation than as a sustainable business in the competitive sector of social platforms.

Grosser has focused on the cultural effects of social media, particularly in those related to the use that they carry out based on the insecurities of the users and the desire for instant gratification or their design to generate addiction, something that has been revealed after knowing various reports on the operation of social networks such as Instagram or Facebook, allocating an important part of its resources to promoting its use among adolescents.

In fact almost a decade ago, in 2021, Grosser created Facebook Demetricator, a web browser extension that allowed remove “like” counters, the number of comments and other indicators of popularity and response to the publications made in the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg in an attempt to demonstrate how perception and intention change when publishing, decoupling the experience of the response and validation obtained by the user when checking the acceptance and popularity of its contents. Later Grosser would create similar extensions focused on Instagram and Twitter.

From there Grosser devised the concept of a social network that unlike Facebook and other social networks it did not seek to promote the growth and multiplication of content Rather, it would limit the number of publications that a user could make in the entire life of their account, with that limit of a maximum of one hundred publications, which would force the user to reflect on what content they want to add to each publication.

In Minus there are no “likes”, visitor or follower counters or reactions from other users to publications. Nor do you have to worry about the interactions or responses of other users or the reaction time to respond. All this contributes, among other things, to letting go of the “obligation” to be aware of the reactions and to have to “stay” almost constantly connected, moving away from that virtual and social omnipresence without negative consequences.

What Minus does allow is to respond without limits to the publications already shared, fostering conversation as an example of the human interaction that Grosser wants to promote, who explains that «you do not return from a party with a statistic of how many times you have seen us«.

