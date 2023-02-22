Minting NFTs is now much simpler and less expensive with the new Opera Crypto Browser

From now on it will be easier to mint and distribute NFTs of your own creation thanks to the exclusive arrival of Alteon LaunchPad to Opera Crypto Browser, Opera’s browser specialized in browsing the Web3.

Alteon LaunchPad has been developed by Alteon.io, a suite of cloud-based tools for content creators, which was born with the idea of ​​”democratizing creative processes” by simplifying processes and reducing costs so that they can be within the reach of a greater number of people.



Bringing the creative possibilities of Web3 to traditional creators

Opera notes that Alteon LaunchPad is an innovative tool that demystifies NFTs for mainstream content creators, including those with no Web3 experience at all, allowing them to create their NFTs with just a few clicks.

The process is as simple as dragging and dropping the files onto the Alteon LaunchPad, available in the browser’s sidebar, allowing them to preview NFTs and review smart contracts.

At this point, Opera indicates that users must have a sufficient balance in Ethereum in their Opera Wallet to complete the minting process, having to pay a nominal fee to ETH, according to the cost price in the market that exists at any time, when publishing it. on blockchain.

No hidden costs or special requirements

It will only be enough to wait for the approval for LaunchPad to upload the NFTs to a blockchain, and with this the NFTs can be seen natively in Opera Crypto Browser. From this point, users will already be able to share them or access the NFTs markets for their sale.

According to Danny Yao, Senior Product Manager at Opera:

Opera’s mission continues to be to facilitate access to emerging technologies on the Web, this includes Web3. We are excited to enable direct NFT minting within the browser, with an ease never seen before.

In this way, traditional creators now have it much easier to create their own NFTs, even if they are newcomers to the web3 ecosystem, since Alteon LaunchPad breaks down the barriers that may have separated them.

For Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon.io, creator of Alteon LaunchPad:

We wanted to capture the feeling of discovery and wonder that fueled the early days of the Internet. When coining an NFT is a simple process, it opens up new possibilities, new ideas, and new opportunities for everyone. We’re excited that the Opera team agrees, and we can’t wait to see what the community creates with Alteon LaunchPad.

