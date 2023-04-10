Ministry of Justice creates digital channel to receive reports of threats and attacks against schools

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security created an exclusive channel for receiving information on threats and attacks against schools. The platform was developed after the attack that took place in Blumenau (SC) in recent days. According to MJSP, the new channel for complaints was created in partnership with SaferNet Brasil, a non-profit organization that brings together computer scientists, professors, researchers and law graduates to promote human rights on the internet. Click here and check out the reporting page.





- Advertisement - The folder also highlighted that any information is welcome and that all complaints are anonymous. Therefore, whatAny user can make the alerts, as the whistleblower’s identification is not required. You Submitted details will be kept confidential. The person interested in making the complaint must enter as much information as possible so that the occurrence can be correctly analyzed. In the “Internet page” field, you must inform the URL (electronic address) of the post with threats. Are you going to buy a 5G mobile? So you can see the coverage your operator has