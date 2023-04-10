5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleMinistry of Justice creates digital channel to receive reports of threats and...

Ministry of Justice creates digital channel to receive reports of threats and attacks against schools

AppleTech News
Ministry of Justice creates digital channel to receive reports of threats and attacks against schools
1681071262 ministry of justice creates digital channel to receive reports of.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security created an exclusive channel for receiving information on threats and attacks against schools. The platform was developed after the attack that took place in Blumenau (SC) in recent days.

According to MJSP, the new channel for complaints was created in partnership with SaferNet Brasil, a non-profit organization that brings together computer scientists, professors, researchers and law graduates to promote human rights on the internet.

Click here and check out the reporting page.


- Advertisement -

The folder also highlighted that any information is welcome and that all complaints are anonymous. Therefore, whatAny user can make the alerts, as the whistleblower’s identification is not required. You Submitted details will be kept confidential.

The person interested in making the complaint must enter as much information as possible so that the occurrence can be correctly analyzed. In the “Internet page” field, you must inform the URL (electronic address) of the post with threats.

Are you going to buy a 5G mobile? So you can see the coverage your operator has

Also according to the MJSP, to facilitate the analysis of the complaint, it is recommended to fill in the field “Comment” with the relevant information of the occurrence, such as the municipality, state, school of the complaint and social media of origin.

Finally, the federal government folder recommended that, in case of emergency or if you do not have all the information, the ideal is to contact the police by calling 190 or going to the nearest police station to report the situation.

- Advertisement -

And you, what do you think about this federal government initiative? Let us know in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Competing Abortion Pill Rulings Sow Broad Alarm, Confusion

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest...
Tech News

Microsoft Teams wants to make its weirdest feature actually worth using

Making the most of virtual backgrounds in Microsoft Teams might actually get easier and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.