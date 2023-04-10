Ministry of Justice creates digital channel to receive reports of threats and attacks against schools

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security created an exclusive channel for receiving information on threats and attacks against schools. The platform was developed after the attack that took place in Blumenau (SC) in recent days.
According to MJSP, the new channel for complaints was created in partnership with SaferNet Brasil, a non-profit organization that brings together computer scientists, professors, researchers and law graduates to promote human rights on the internet.
Click here and check out the reporting page.
The folder also highlighted that any information is welcome and that all complaints are anonymous. Therefore, whatAny user can make the alerts, as the whistleblower’s identification is not required. You Submitted details will be kept confidential.
The person interested in making the complaint must enter as much information as possible so that the occurrence can be correctly analyzed. In the “Internet page” field, you must inform the URL (electronic address) of the post with threats.
Also according to the MJSP, to facilitate the analysis of the complaint, it is recommended to fill in the field “Comment” with the relevant information of the occurrence, such as the municipality, state, school of the complaint and social media of origin.
Finally, the federal government folder recommended that, in case of emergency or if you do not have all the information, the ideal is to contact the police by calling 190 or going to the nearest police station to report the situation.
