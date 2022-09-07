Minister of the Interior: Data retention and more rights for security authorities

In the fight against child abuse, the Federal of the wants to rely on data . Security should be given more powers.

In an interview with the weekly newspaper, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called for “maximum investigative pressure” to be achieved The time the imminent reintroduction of data retention. No perpetrator should feel safe. “The storage of data that we can use to identify perpetrators is absolutely necessary,” says Faeser. She also announces that there will be tougher action against pedophile criminals.

However, data retention is currently suspended because the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in 2014 that data retention without cause violates European law. A new decision on this is expected on September 20th. Immediately afterwards, the federal government wants to present a new regulation that is compatible with the judgment, so far it has been said. The ECJ has already approved exceptions to storage.

Faeser says in the interview that softening would uncover networks more quickly. One would be able to stop ongoing acts of abuse. Because data retention has been suspended, even the perpetrators “go through the cracks” of the investigators. In addition, the interior minister calls for “stronger bans on these appalling crimes.” This legal component does not become more concrete.

Security agencies with more powers

But that’s not all, Faeser also stated again that she would like to give the security authorities more powers. As the dpa reports, the Federal Minister of the Interior said on Tuesday evening at an annual reception of the Federal Intelligence Service, the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Police that this was necessary because of the increased threats from cyber attacks. “Security doesn’t come for free,” explains Faeser.

The coalition agreement states: “The powers of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to use surveillance software will be reviewed as part of the surveillance accounts.” Recently there has been a veritable bickering about hackbacks and active cyber defense. Faeser emphasized the need for hackbacks. She spoke out in favor of granting federal authorities the necessary powers by law, because in the case of complex threats from cyber attacks, the state authorities that have previously been solely responsible would not be able to counteract them effectively enough. This was followed by rowing back to the line of the traffic light coalition.



