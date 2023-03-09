Minister of Labor in the Lula government defends regulation for apps like Uber

During his participation in the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front (FPE), in Brasilia, the minister said he was “very sorry” if the apps don’t like regulation. The portfolio holder said that no company will leave Europe because of this.

The Minister of Labor Luiz Marinho defended the regulation of applications used by many Europeians to earn a living, such as Uber and the 99 for example, in addition to a formalization for workers on these platforms .

Marinho pointed out that Uber would not leave the country because it is an important market. The minister believes it is fundamental to define labor rules in this type of activity, but not as an imposition, but as a discussion by society.

“Nobody wants anyone to leave. On the contrary, what we want is guarantees of social protection for these workers, the appreciation of work. There must be rules, control so as not to have excessive working hours”, said the minister.

The government portfolio holder also said that he does not defend the mandatory hiring of drivers through the CLT, but the objective is to articulate protections and “quality remuneration”, respecting workers who do not want a formal contract.

“The ideal here is for the parties to find an alternative, find a common point and the government is simply the intermediary of this conversation. If there is no agreement, the government will evidently offer its vision to Parliament”, concluded the minister.

This is not the first time that Marinho has spoken publicly on the subject. A little over a month ago, the minister stated that if Uber does not like the formalization and leaves the country, the Post Office can develop something to replace the company’s presence.

