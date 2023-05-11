Minisforum unveils new mini PCs with AMD Ryzen, two HDMI ports and more

the brand Miniforum gave a small sample of its upcoming products. In this sense, it seems that new models of Mini PCwhich will feature AMD’s latest APUs, the Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix”. The image revealed by the company reveals the names of the items: UM780 It is UM790 Pro. According to the image, the devices will arrive with four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports, two HDMI and the power connector. In addition, the device will have two USB4 Type-C ports and the design has a square shape, consisting of a housing with a metal finish and an air outlet on the back.

Although the complete sheet has not been revealed, the devices will arrive equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 7940H / HS and Ryzen 7 7840H / HS processors. That is, they are processors with a higher number of cores, in addition to an integrated graphics card with RDNA 3 technology. - Advertisement - Those who follow recent releases of portable consoles will probably recognize some models, as one of them must equip the AOKZOE A1 Pro. On the cooling side, Minisforum will adopt an active solution to help dissipate the heat generated by the components.

Availability and price