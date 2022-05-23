Minisforum Neptune HX90G, a miniPC with Radeon RX 6650M graphics

Just a month ago, Minisforum presented us with its latest compact computer, equipped with high-end Intel components. However, today the company presents us with a direct alternative equipped with AMD with eThe new Minisforum Neptune HX90Gwhich surprises us with the presence of an integrated graphics Radeon RX 6650M.

As the company itself has shared, this miniPC will be presented under a full AMD configuration, pairing this GPU with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. However, it is expected that these processor options will be expanded in the near future, both with other AMD models, and with the expansion of the Intel processor catalog, including options up to the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-H.

As for the rest of the components, for the moment the company has not confirmed if we will have any model already assembled or if they will arrive empty for customization, although we do know that we will have two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4 memory, two PCIe 3.0 slots for storage and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card.

A complete configuration that, for all models, will be distributed inside a small 2.8 liter chassisequipped with a powerful cooling system two cooling fans, seven heat pipes (distributed with three for the CPU and four for the GPU) and liquid metal applied again for both processor and graphics.

And it is that this complete configuration will have a total energy consumption of 150 W (50 W required by the CPU and up to 100 W used by the GPU), more than covered by its 260 W power adapter included with the computer.

So, how could it be otherwise, this mini PC has a wide section of connectivityoffering two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports, with three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, one USB-C port, two 3.5mm jack inputs for both audio and microphone, as well as a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port for Internet connection.

Although for the moment still it has not announced the price or the release date of the Neptune HX90G, Minisforum is expected to share new details on its website in the coming weeks.