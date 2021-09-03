Minisforum EliteMini X500, a compact with Ryzen 7 5700G

The Chinese manufacturer Minisforum continues to accumulate a range of compact computers, mini-PCs that stand out for their ability to be installed anywhere in the office, desk or living room for home theater, but offering a level of performance and connectivity suitable for most tasks .

The Minisforum EliteMini X500 uses the processor Ryzen 7 5700G as a hardware engine. It is one of the new generation APUs from AMD (codename ‘Cezanne’), which, while preserving the general advantages of the ZEN 3 architecture such as manufacturing in 7-nanometer technological processes, offers an increase in working frequencies, a significant improvement of the IPC, more cache memory and greater graphical benefits of the hand of the integrated series of Vega.

As you can see from its specifications, it is an ideal CPU for a mini-PC with good performance, integrated, but competent GPU and moderate consumption:

8-core and 16-thread CPU

Working frequencies of 3.8 GHz and maximum of 4.6 GHz in turbo mode

8-core Vega iGPU

2.0 GHz operating frequency

65 watts maximum TDP

The Minisforum EliteMini X500 will not be much different in performance from the HX90 model introduced last month, with the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor for laptops. The 5000G series is more optimized for desktops and will offer the level of the previous one, DDR4-3200 MHz memories dual channel and various storage possibilities, one M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and SATA bays to connect SSDs or 2.5-inch hard drives.

Its connectivity will live up to what is expected of a modern mini-computer. An additional Intel AX200 module will provide support for wireless connections Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, while for LAN network we will have a Gigabit Ethernet. It will offer a variety of USB 3.0 Type A, USB-C ports, audio outputs and those corresponding to digital video, HDMI and Display Port that will feed content up to four 4K monitors.

We assume it will ship with Windows 10 pre-installed, although Minisforum says that other platforms such as Linux and Ubuntu in particular may be used. Prices have not been provided. To give you an idea, the recent HX90 with 16GB of RAM + 256GB SSD is priced at $ 799. The Minisforum EliteMini X500 should offer cheaper configurations with 8 Gbytes of RAM and also barebone formats for the user to install components such as memory, storage or the operating system.