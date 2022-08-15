MINISFORUM announces new mini-PCs with Intel Tiger Lake processors

- Advertisement -

TH60 and TH80 are the latest mini-PCs announced by this company specializing in compact desktop computers, a segment that, in the face of the enormous drop in sales of desktop towers, is selling really well due to its good balance in size, connectivity and performance.

And flexibility of use. In fact, the manufacturer says that these new models are multipurpose, designed for use in a variety of solutions, such as gaming, home office, media center/HTPC, printer management, digital signage, or mass-deployed enterprise IT solution. .

MINISFORUM TH60 and TH80, features

A chassis with an attractive design and truly contained dimensions (18.2 cm long, 17.7 cm wide and 3.6 cm high), hosts an chipset motherboard to house 11th generation Core H45 series ‘Tiger Lake’ .

The difference between both models is given by the installed CPU. The TH60 mounts a Core i5-11400H of six cores and twelve threads with 12 Mbytes of cache and maximum frequency of 4.5 GHz, while the TH80 installs the Core i7-11800Hwith eight cores and sixteen twelve threads, 24 Mbytes of cache and a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz.

The integrated graphics are Xe-enhanced versions that, without reaching the level of the dedicated ones, should be sufficient for any use (except for high-end games and professional applications) and feed content on up to three monitors simultaneously.

Both models support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory in double channel and have a slot M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 to equip solid-state drives as internal storage. Its connectivity is not bad for its size and we can find:

1 Gigabit Ethernet port.

1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port.

4 USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports.

1 USB Type-C port.

1HDMI

1 Display Port

Audio jacks for speakers, microphone and line.

The MINISFORUM TH60 and TH80 will be available on the manufacturer’s website without a defined official price. They will be sold in versions with SSD of 256 or 512 Gbytes of storage capacity and also different levels of RAM. They will preinstall Windows 11, although this Intel platform perfectly supports modern GNU/Linux distributions.