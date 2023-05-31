Minimum latency! NVIDIA confirms Diablo IV and Metal: Hellsinger will support Reflex

NVIDIA has confirmed that two new games will join the list of titles that support Reflex, its proprietary feature that reduces system response latency. In an announcement made earlier this week, the hardware giant revealed that Metal: Hellsinger It is Diablo IV will be the new additions to the catalog of games compatible with the technology.
Scheduled for release next week, Diablo IV will arrive for all fans of the franchise with support for Reflex and DLSS 3 on compatible video cards. The low latency feature will also arrive for gamers. Metal: Hellsinger through an update that will be released “soon”, according to NVIDIA.
Currently, over 70 games support NVIDIA Reflex. The technology is available in massively popular titles that include fortnite, return It is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. In some titles, the feature is capable of reducing system latency by more than 50%.
Last Tuesday (30), NVIDIA announced more games compatible with ray tracing and DLSS 3. Ash Echoes, Honor of Kings: World and Legend of Ymir will be released soon already supporting the company’s supersampling technology. Remember that DLSS 3 is only compatible with video cards from the GeForce RTX 40 line.
NVIDIA took the opportunity to announce the availability of G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2), a feature that increases motion clarity in high-action competitive games. The new generation of technology promises to reduce motion blur more effectively, and as always, free of charge for compatible monitors.