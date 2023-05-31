Minimum latency! NVIDIA confirms Diablo IV and Metal: Hellsinger will support Reflex

NVIDIA has confirmed that two new games will join the list of titles that support Reflex, its proprietary feature that reduces system response latency. In an announcement made earlier this week, the hardware giant revealed that Metal: Hellsinger It is Diablo IV will be the new additions to the catalog of games compatible with the technology.

Scheduled for release next week, Diablo IV will arrive for all fans of the franchise with support for Reflex and DLSS 3 on compatible video cards. The low latency feature will also arrive for gamers. Metal: Hellsinger through an update that will be released “soon”, according to NVIDIA.