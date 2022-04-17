Minimalist Linux with the new CutefishOS distribution

A few months ago, the latest Linux distro based on Debian was released, which featured a series of improvements and tools focused on optimizing the user experience with this operating system.

Well now it seems that minimalism has become the premise of Linux with the release of its new CutefishOS distro in which the attention paid to its design is remarkable.

Although CutefishOS does not present a definitive version yet, several beta versions have been circulating for some time, 0.8 being the most recent released at the end of January this year in which the incorporation of a new application store stands out, as well as adjustments in its file manager.

Also, CutefishOS includes its own desktop environment called CutefishDE. In case you don’t feel convinced to take the step to install this distro because it is not a stable version, you can choose to try the desktop in another more robust and complete distro.

As far as CutefishDE is concerned, there are packages for this environment in the official repositories that you can run on Arch Linux and Manjaro which includes the launcher and the plugins that will give you access to the dock, icons, wallpapers, terminal, file manager and the rest of the system components, as well as the backend.

Added to this, CutefishOS has a small number of apps included by default in the system, such as settings, system monitor, screenshot tool, app store, terminal, file manager, calculator and camera.

And it is that, unlike other distros, CutefishOS does not come loaded with a lot of unnecessary applications. If you need a new one, you can go to the app store and search for it to install it later on the system.

Since its development is based on Debian, CutefishOS has support for running almost any file created in other popular distros.

And while CutefishOS still needs to be improved to reach a definitive version, it’s well worth taking a look at it and keeping abreast of any news that arises over time about this distro, especially if you’re one of those users who appreciates an operating system that doesn’t only for its functionality, but also for its aesthetics.

Link: cutefishos.com.