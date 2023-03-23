Mini Android smartphone, after the surveys the project is going ahead with great difficulty

- Advertisement -

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky admitted it about a year ago that he adores small and light smartphones, usable with one hand. Except that of smartphones with these characteristics there is only iPhone, indeed there was since the project mini after two generations it was canceled to make room for the opposite concept, the iPhone 14 Plus. “I want an iPhone Mini-sized Android phone!”She said, I want an iPhone mini with Androidand surrendering to the fact that a little one with Android wasn’t in the producers’ plans, he “threatened” to create it himself.

Migicovsky collected some almost 40 thousand signatures from enthusiasts who, like him, would have really wanted a small Android, and a year after that provocation which was about to become a project seems to have actually become a project you are working on. One of Migicovsky’s collaborators at the time of Pebble, Ben Bryant, talking to colleagues about theverge.com he told what happened in the past months and what the underlying idea is.

The team conducted several surveys among enthusiasts and studied the rear camera assembly design (photo above), the hallmark of today’s smartphones. In terms of technical specifications there is nothing precise, if not the desire to offer a product with good multimedia attitudes with a 50 megapixel main sensor. There are also ideas on the chip: at the moment the number one candidate is him Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

For this kind of choices, however, there is time, now there is a most important node to melt before fantasizing about the rest: the display. There is practically no one who today, in 2023, can provide 5.5-5.8 inch displays, one of the few proposals on the table is, just think, from a supplier who put the 5.4-inch panel of the iPhone 13 mini on the plate complete with a cutout for the notch … And then the other question that makes us think about Migicovsky and Co. is the price.

The smartphone price will be significantly influenced by the number of units made, the more niche a project it will be, the more each unit will cost. The team wants to keep it up $850, but the estimates based on the 38,000 people who signed the petition are very uncomfortable, all for an investment that could even reach 50 million dollars. Who will support it? In short, you will understand that there is no shortage of difficulties and the demand for small smartphones continues to fall.

Apple would not have confined the iPhone mini project to a drawer if it had brought profits, and whoever objects that the brake on the iPhone 13 mini was iOS should read the rumors about Zenfone 10 from Asus, it should be bigger than Zenfone 9 which is still among the compacts. It should be noted that today smartphones under 6 inches do not work commercially. For the few who love compact one-handed devices (and I am one of them, ed) there is (still for how long?) that excellent product that is Zenfone 9.

