Tech News Ming-Chi Kuo talks about the AirPods Pro 2!

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has returned with a new report on the new generation of AirPods Pro. The product is rumored to be released this year and according to Ming-Chi Kuo, there are several changes that will come along with the AirPods Pro 2. So far, rumors regarding the AirPods Pro 2 say these wireless headphones will have a new design similar to Beat Fit Pro 2021, they will also come with a new sensor to measure user health and a Lossless bracket. Kuo talked about the AirPods Pro 2. Ming-Chi Kuo He spoke about some curiosities of this product: “We hope to launch the AirPods Pro 2 with new selling points, including a new design, compatibility with the Apple Lossless format, and a charging case that can emit a sound for users to track.

We are optimistic about the demand for AirPods Pro 2 and we estimate that shipments will reach between 18 and 20 million units in 2022. “

It is the first time the analyst has whitened that wireless headphones could include the Lossless bracket. Late last year, the creator of the AirPods addressed the limitations of Bluetooth in an interview. Gary Geaves has said that a Manzana would you really like a wireless standard that allows more bandwidth:

“Obviously, wireless technology is critical to the delivery of the content you speak of… but also things like the amount of latency you get when you move your head and if it is too long between the head movement and the sound changes or remains static it will make you feel dizzy so we have to focus a lot on squeezing the maximum Bluetooth technology …

There are a number of tricks we can use to maximize or bypass some of the limits of Bluetooth. But it’s fair to say that we would like more bandwidth. ”

If the Apple analyst is correct, it is very likely that Manzana adopt a new model of Lossless bracket with the AirPods Pro, second generation. Kuo also believes that AirPods could enable health management functions in the future.

For the general line of AirPods, Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is “picking up momentum” as shipping in 4Q2021 was better than expected, with 27 million units (107% qoq and 20% yr). With that, Kuo revised the shipment of AirPods to 90 million units in 2022, with a year-on-year growth of 25%.

AirPods in 1Q22 will outperform seasonality, with demand driving shipping by almost the same amount as in 4Q21. AirPods shipments improved more than expected for two consecutive quarters proving that Apple’s product strategy is correct.