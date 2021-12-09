Ming-Chi Kuo Forecasts Three New Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 …

Go that these last two days we have had information about rumors of Apple, especially, of two characters that are crucial in these matters. The first to start was Mark Gurman and followed by him, Ming-Chi Kuo. This day, the Apple analyst has predicted three new models of Apple Watch and the AirPods Pro. In addition, he has been able to reveal some plans that Apple brings with augmented reality.

Ming-Chi Kuo confirms a good chunk of Apple rumors for 2022

As we mentioned, both analysts are already clear about what Apple is going to present for next year. They broadly match on Apple Watch models: a Series 8 model, a new SE and the rugged sports version. A new generation of AirPods Pro that will come with a “significantly improved” chip. The design would change radically, remember that a change in the chassis had already been reported. Same that will cause the tips (stems) where the microphones are located are completely removed.

There is not much to talk about the Apple Watch. The last details that were known about these products were about the Series 7 and the expected design change. In a few months we will know if (finally) Apple contemplates a redesign or will continue with the same line. The same way, absolutely nothing is known about the specifications of the Apple Watch SE.

High expectations will be had for the rugged sporty model. It would have impact resistance with a protective exterior similar to a Casio G-Shock according to Bloomberg. A product that could attract the attention of climbers, hikers and adventure seekers to the extreme.