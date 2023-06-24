Minecraft vs Roblox: which is better?

- Advertisement -

Minecraft vs. Roblox It is an inevitable confrontation considering that both are, unanimously, the main references of sandbox games.

Minecraft is a better developed game, but Roblox allows you to give your imagination much more free rein.

Minecraft vs Roblox, two addictive games whose similarities and differences make deciding which is better extremely difficult. Honestly, the ideal would be to test them by applying the best cheats for Minecraft or following the best tips for Roblox, so you could draw your own conclusions.

Which is better, Roblox or Minecraft?

However, with the following comparison we will try to give a definitive answer to this great question that arises between two of the most downloaded games of the moment and that attract the most fans.

- Advertisement -

multiplayer vs. single player

With both games being true sandboxes, there is no doubt that whichever you choose will allow you to create and do almost anything you can imagine. For this reason, to determine which is better, it is convenient to focus on what makes them different. Thus, a determining factor is the game modes.

On the one hand, it is important to clarify that both titles have a solid multiplayer section. However, Roblox prioritizes this aspect, which is why it has even come to be considered more of a community to socialize. For its part, Minecraft offers a very well-developed single-player mode, although its multiplayer experience is also up to par.

Flexibility to receive mods

The element that defines both games is the freedom to generate or modify what you want. In this particular, although both have a robust modding community, Roblox gets the point.

In Roblox you can create from scratch, and a pretty impressive example of this has been the emergence of games like Escape From Tarkov. In Minecraft you can also make modifications. However, all of them are always based on systems that the game already includes by default. Anyway, it’s not for nothing that Roblox is considered more like a game engine than a game itself.

- Advertisement -

profit system

At first glance, there may be no doubts about Roblox’s superiority in this regard because it is a free title. However, the reality is that in order to access certain elements, and even game modes, it is necessary to have Robux, the in-game currency, which you can obtain by paying real money or completing tasks.

For its part, Minecraft is a one-time purchase video game. However, the game also includes microtransactions and many servers that are clearly pay-to-win. Despite the above, for some time now, thanks to specific measures by Mojang, server owners have not been allowed to discriminate against players regardless of whether they pay or not.

In conclusion, as repetitive as it may seem, deciding which is better between Minecraft and Roblox depends exclusively on your tastes and expectations as a player. Despite the above, due to its flexibility for modding and the fact that it is free, Roblox takes the prize this time.