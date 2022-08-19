Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.22 is released with experimental feature improvements and fixes

After releasing Minecraft: Education Edition for Android and iOS, Mojang is now releasing update 1.19.30.22 for Minecraft Preview. This version is coming to all platforms like Xbox, PC, iOS and Android with several over Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

According to Mojang, this update does not bring any practical news, but is dedicated to eliminating problems found in the previous version to ensure more stability to the game.

This release also improves s such as Spectator Mode, tweaks for hot ocean biomes, easier access to the Marketplace when connection issues occur, and other improvements involving players’ inventory.