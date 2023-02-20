5G News
Minecraft: Microsoft's new artificial intelligence model plays for you

By Abraham
Minecraft: Microsoft's new artificial intelligence model plays for you
Ever since ChatGPT became a phenomenon, Microsoft has been working hard to incorporate artificial intelligence into every aspect of users’ lives.

According to Semafor, the Redmond giant has now developed an in-house demo that lets players control Minecraft using AI. This means that players only need to give instructions to the artificial intelligence and it will complete tasks such as building structures on its own.

While playing a title like Minecraft might seem simple when you think about the power of artificial intelligence today, the open nature of the game was a big challenge for Microsoft, as there are multiple ways to accomplish the same task. For example, the multiple ways to build a game in the car based on available materials.

As such, commands such as “build a car” may not produce the desired result in the game.

Photo: reproduction

Last year, Microsoft showed a similar demo in which the company collaborated with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, to train a neural network to play Minecraft by analyzing more than 70,000 hours of gameplay videos of real people playing. While the specific model of AI used in the current demo has not been revealed, Microsoft has not used the Bing Prometheus AI this time around.

Microsoft does not currently plan to integrate this technology into a public release of the game, but it could have a significant impact on individuals who have difficulty operating traditional controls or using a mouse and keyboard, which could be a huge revolution in accessibility.

However, it’s important to note that technology demos like this are common in large companies without any real-world applications. Currently, AI can only handle repetitive or complex tasks in games like Minecraft, meaning players would still have to do creative work like building. Therefore, this technology is unlikely to fully replace conventional gameplay anytime soon.

Do you think AI will revolutionize the video game industry?

