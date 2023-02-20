Minecraft: Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence model plays for you

Ever since ChatGPT became a phenomenon, Microsoft has been working hard to incorporate artificial intelligence into every aspect of users’ lives. According to Semafor, the Redmond giant has now developed an in-house demo that lets players control Minecraft using AI. This means that players only need to give instructions to the artificial intelligence and it will complete tasks such as building structures on its own.

While playing a title like Minecraft might seem simple when you think about the power of artificial intelligence today, the open nature of the game was a big challenge for Microsoft, as there are multiple ways to accomplish the same task. For example, the multiple ways to build a game in the car based on available materials. As such, commands such as "build a car" may not produce the desired result in the game.