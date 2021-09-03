Minecraft Live 2021 will be held on October 16

A month and 13 days separate us from Minecraft Live 2021, the reformulation of the classic MineCon in these times of pandemic. It will arrive, like last year, in the month of October (although a few days later, 2020 took place on October 3), more specifically on Saturday 16 and, like last year, the event will be broadcast on direct to everyone through various platforms, mainly YouTube and Twitch.

And what can we expect from Minecraft Live 2021? Mojang is a fairly skilled company when it comes to preserving their private affairs, so to this day there are no reliable rumors that can put us on the track of what they will tell us at the event. In addition, we are in a somewhat atypical year, since the need to divide Caves & Cliffs Update into two installments means that we already know what the immediate future of Minecraft is.

And you will surely remember that last year the absolute protagonism of the event was for the announcement of Minecraft 1.17, which in principle would include all the news of the caves and mountains update. If the original calendar had been fulfilled, a few months ago we would be enjoying all the news announced last year in 1.17 and, consequently, Minecraft Live 2021 would surely be the announcement of Minecraft 1.18 for half of next year.

Now however We know what Minecraft 1.18 will include, we are learning its evolution thanks to the constant snapshots published weekly, and although not dated, but we do know that (except for surprise) it will arrive shortly before Christmas. So, in the absence of reliable leaks and, of course, announcements by the company, what can we expect from Minecraft Live 2021?

The first thing we might think of is a date, right? A date for the release of Minecraft 1.18. Yet and I’m sorry to be a party pooper, I highly doubt that this will happen in Minecraft Live 2021. As a general rule, Mojang only provides a specific date for the release of a new version until it is not polished. They don’t commit to dates, they allow development to run its course, and when everything is ready, they make the announcement of the date.

Thus, unless surprisingly the development of Minecraft 1.18 is much more advanced than we think, something unlikely considering the current state of the experimental snapshots, I imagine that at this point Mojang will just confirm that this version will arrive in December (I want to rule out the possibility of a second delay). Obviously they will tell us about Minecraft 1.18, but I have the feeling that it will not be the protagonist of Minecraft Live 2021.

On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you! Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens: ↣ https://t.co/5FyXpmEExB ↢ pic.twitter.com/gwJNLi4Pqn – Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 2, 2021

So what will they tell us at Minecraft Live 2021? There is something very interesting in the tweet of the official Minecraft account in which the event is announced, and it is that it refers to voting for a new creature to be added to the game. Last year that vote was won by the glow squid, which debuted in Minecraft 1.17. And I highly doubt that, with so much work pending for version 1.18, they still leave room to add a new mob.

I believe, and I hope I am not mistaken, that Minecraft Live 2021 will be the presentation of Minecraft 1.19. A version of which the only thing we know, at the moment, is that it could be the version in which the archeology functions debut, initially planned for Minecraft 1.17, but which due to their complexity were finally postponed beyond 1.18. It would make sense for Minecraft 1.19 to focus on that new mechanic, which would give the game a new dimension.

Regarding dates, I understand that after the division of Caves & Cliffs into two parts, Mojang will not want to get their fingers caught and they will have considered that version 1.19 is not as big as the previous ones, especially if their intention is Minecraft 1.19 coming in the middle of next year. And this seems most likely, I find it strange that they announce a new release more than a year from now.

So, obviously I can be wrong, but I think that Minecraft Live 2021 will be the debut of Minecraft 1.19 and, although I know that there are players who did not find the idea too attractive, I think that if archeology is still on their agenda and is the protagonist of this new version, we could be talking about a most interesting proposal.