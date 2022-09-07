Minecraft Legends: New details about the strategy game revealed

Since Microsoft bought developer Mojang Studios, the franchise has only grown, resulting in new titles such as the RPG Minecraft Dungeons. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ve certainly heard of Minecraft , the next game in the saga that promises to deliver strategy-based gameplay. This week, Windows Central released a new preview of the game, which featured all-new .

In Minecraft Legends, although we can walk and swing the sword, the main focus of gameplay is on building, resources and commanding armies. Another highlight is the raid battles, which further increase cooperation between players. As for the map, the developers have adopted a procedural generation method, which means that each player sees the map differently.

During the demo shown to Windows Central, the player’s objective was primarily to establish defenses, weaponry, and armies that can gradually move up the Piglin’s multi-point invasion chain. Piglins are a species of humanoid creatures fused with pigs. The player controls a hero, which is aesthetically customizable to some extent. You ride a steed and have a basic slash attack helping you to contribute to the battle.

The title allows you to play alone or cooperatively with up to 4 players. The campaign takes around 18 hours to complete, but the game will also feature competitive PvP modes. Minecraft Legends will be released in 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. So, what do you think of this new game?

