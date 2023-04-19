Minecraft Legends is released by Mojang Studios for consoles and PCs

Mojang Studios launched this Tuesday (18) the game Minecraft Legends, the newest title of the consecrated franchise, developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive. Set in the same game universe classic, the novelty presents a more linear story. Speaking of history, the narrative of Minecraft Legends takes place in the same universe as the original game, when hordes of piglins emerge from the Nether portal, the “underworld” of the Overworld, and invade the villages scattered across the map.





In the midst of this context, three divine beings (Knowledge, Premonition and Action) call a hero to save the world. However, it will be necessary to turn enemies into allies, work as a team and prevent corruption from spreading across the world. - Advertisement - Furthermore, the new Minecraft Legends features a gameplay with action and strategy elements. The user controls a character that works as a cursor around the map, giving orders to mobs, such as zombies, creepers, skeletons and golems.

The new game is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store). In addition, it is also possible to find the Minecraft Legends on Xbox Game Pass.

PC requirements

Minimums: Operational system : Windows 10 (May/2020 Update or higher) or 11;

: Windows 10 (May/2020 Update or higher) or 11; Processor : Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent;

: Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent; Memory RAM : 8GB;

: 8GB; Video card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, AMD Radeon 285, Intel HD Graphics 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU;

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, AMD Radeon 285, Intel HD Graphics 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU; DirectX : Version 12;

: Version 12; Storage: 24 GB available space. Recommended: Operational system : Windows 10 (May/2020 Update or higher) or 11;

: Windows 10 (May/2020 Update or higher) or 11; Processor : Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz or equivalent;

: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz or equivalent; RAM memory : 8GB;

: 8GB; Video card : NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics;

: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics; DirectX : Version 12;

: Version 12; Storage: 24 GB available space.