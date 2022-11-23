Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.3 trial released with fixes and more

Update (11/22/2022) – by DT

Mojang Studios released this Tuesday (22) the pre-release version for the 1.19.3 patch update for Minecraft Java Edition. If all goes according to plan, the newest build will be released to all players on December 6th. The update has been tested on a multitude of snapshots and includes a substantial number of bug fixes and general changes, as well as new features and updates such as tweaks to Creative Inventory organization and Vex Mafia design.





Minecraft's next major content update is in the works, but in the meantime, Mojang Studios is preparing a more modest but still major update for the ongoing creative survival game. Players can expect the full update 1.19.3 to introduce many improvements for PC play. Those interested pYou can install this trial version now to send feedback to Mojang Studios and help with the process.

To install version of Pre-launch latest version, just open Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the “Installations” tab. THE mojang recommends backing up the files to avoid further problems, as this is a test build. Remembering that version 1.19.2 was released in August of this year with other news. Look here the complete changelog of the new compilation pre launch 1.19.3 of Minecraft Java Edition.

Update (05/08/2022) – EB Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.2 is released with fixes for Secure Chat and more

Minecraft Java Edition received an interesting system update recently and today another update was released to fix some bugs found in the game. We’re talking about version 1.19.2, which brings an important fix to Secure Chat.

The new update arrives after a day of internal testing by Mojang Studios, which noticed a bug that unexpectedly discounted Secure Chat players or even closed the game while the user was on the social interaction screen. Therefore, we recommend that you install the update as soon as possible to avoid these problems, as it does not include any new features in the game.





It’s worth remembering that Mojang recently added the ability for players to report those who exhibit inappropriate behavior that goes against Minecraft’s guidelines, making it a safer place for everyone. Even without any kind of use of blockchain, technology that was banned from the game recently.

Update (7/29/2022) – HA Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.1 arrives with security features and other fixes

After preparatory versions, it's finally time for Minecraft Java Edition to gain a new stable version, now available to all players. Mojang Studies then started releasing a modest new version of the game compared to other updates the game has already received, but there are a handful of new features, bug fixes and technical fixes. O emphasis goes mainly to the function of reporting players — basic mechanism that should increase the security of in-game chats. Live-moderated, the feature promises to create a friendlier environment for all players by not accepting hate speech, bullying, sexual harassment or personal threats. Players who misbehave may be temporarily banned and will not be able to connect to multiplayer servers. The game will show a warning screen on startup if you have been suspended from online play, as well as the reason for the suspension and its validity.





In terms of gameplay, Allays can now also be duplicated after this update, making it easier for players to get more of the little blue ghosts in their worlds. They will now dance when listening to a record playing on a jukebox, and if they receive an Amethyst Fragment while dancing, they will be duplicated. The complete changelog is available on the Minecraft portaland others changes like mover 50 bugs fixed, Sculk Catalysts will now lose 5 XP instead of 20 XP, and there will also be a warning when connecting to a server that doesn’t enforce secure chat. Minecraft 1.19 “The Wild Update” has been available for a while so to speak, but Mojang Studios is far from done with iterations on it. With over 1 trillion views amassed on YouTube, the game continually evolves with new features and content.

Original text (7/6/2022)

Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 is released with fixes and minor changes

After Bedrock Edition Beta received experimental features, Minecraft Java Edition is getting another version. Early testing this time brings the 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 update, which introduces a bunch of fixes and minor changes. Mojang Studios has also stated that another pre-release snapshot is coming with additional fixes in the near future. If all goes well, the company still intends to re-release testing of 1.19.1 patch release candidates for Minecraft 1.19 “The Wild Update”.

Minecraft is already one of the best PC games, and the upcoming 1.19.1 update should reinforce that position with a plethora of fixes, improvements, and even new features. With over 1 trillion views amassed on YouTube, Minecraft is continually evolving with new features and content. Here’s what’s coming in this new Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 Pre-Release 3 update: