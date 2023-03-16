Minecraft comes to Chromebooks costing $13 more than Android

Minecraft fans and Chromebook users can now breathe a sigh of relief that the wait is over. After many years of demand, the game comes to devices with the “Bedrock Edition” available in early access as an Android app built from a mobile app. It maintains the same gameplay that gamers are used to and even includes cross-play with other platforms. The newly released “Trails and Tails” update will also be available to Chromebook owners when the full game is released.

In the meantime, this early access version of Minecraft for Chromebooks will support machines that meet the minimum requirements. The early access period is apparently rolling out to help developers find bugs and make adjustments based on player feedback. - Advertisement - The minimum requirements for Minecraft on Chromebooks are: Chrome OS 111 (64-bit); Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180 or better; 4 GB of RAM or more; Minimum 1 GB of installation of games, maps and other files. Players will also need a Microsoft account and will be willing to start from scratch. Apparently there is no way to port worlds from other platforms.