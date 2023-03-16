5G News
Minecraft comes to Chromebooks costing $13 more than Android

Minecraft comes to Chromebooks costing $13 more than Android

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Minecraft comes to Chromebooks costing $13 more than Android
1678934851 minecraft comes to chromebooks costing 13 more than android.jpeg
Minecraft fans and Chromebook users can now breathe a sigh of relief that the wait is over. After many years of demand, the game comes to devices with the “Bedrock Edition” available in early access as an Android app built from a mobile app.

It maintains the same gameplay that gamers are used to and even includes cross-play with other platforms. The newly released “Trails and Tails” update will also be available to Chromebook owners when the full game is released.

Screenshot shows Minecraft download conditions for Chromebooks (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

In the meantime, this early access version of Minecraft for Chromebooks will support machines that meet the minimum requirements. The early access period is apparently rolling out to help developers find bugs and make adjustments based on player feedback.

The minimum requirements for Minecraft on Chromebooks are: Chrome OS 111 (64-bit); Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180 or better; 4 GB of RAM or more; Minimum 1 GB of installation of games, maps and other files.

Players will also need a Microsoft account and will be willing to start from scratch. Apparently there is no way to port worlds from other platforms.

Unlike most Android apps on ChromeOS, Minecraft will require a separate purchase for the platform. Players who still don’t have the Android version will need to pay US$20 (R$105) for both licenses, while those who already have Minecraft on Android can get the Chromebook upgrade for US$13 (R$68).

There is no full release schedule for Minecraft for Chromebooks.

